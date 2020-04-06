Islamic Center of NWA gives back to those in need during crisis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas and its members are giving back to those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

This weekend, members of the center stood outside of Sam’s Club in Fayetteville and gave out gift cards to those who needed it.

The gift cards are good for $50 and can be used to purchase necessary groceries and supplies. This was made possible through donations by people in the community to the Islamic Center.

“If we can be the hub that people donate to and give to then we distribute these cards — I think we can make an impact and help a lot of people,” said Bilal Ziada, a member of the ICNWA.

“Our faith requires for us to reach out to our neighbors and make sure they’re doing alright and we are all with them in this moment,” says Abdellah Essalki.

The group is planning to disperse more gift cards to the community this upcoming Saturday between noon and 1 p.m. outside the ICNWA center located on W. Center Street in Fayetteville.