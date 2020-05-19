JCPenney reopens in Rogers; was closed due to COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JCPenney in Rogers will reopen Wednesday, May 20, after temporarily closing because of the novel coronavirus.

“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney in Rogers, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”

JCPenney is using Centers for Disease Control guidelines for the reopening, in Rogers, and nationwide

Contact-free curbside pickup

Cleaning throughout the day, paying extra attention to frequently touched surfaces

Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store

Contactless checkout

Masks provided to each associate

Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards

Plexiglass shields at the register

Associate training on safety practices

Updated store hours:

Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

The company founded in the early 1900s is working its way through a financial reorganization.

The Texas-based company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 15.

Currently, there is not a list of stores impacted by the restructuring — at least made available to the public.

For now, JCP has reached an agreement on a financial restructuring plan to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and better position JCPenney for the long-term, according to its website.

The restructuring plan is to permanently close about 30% of its 850+ stores. In February 2021 about 190 stores will close and then another 50 in 2022.

The company’s next court hearing is June 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas.