JJ’s Grill forced to lay off over 400 employees in wake of growing COVID-19 threat

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JJ’s Bar and Grill was forced to lay off over 400 of its 450 employees as the threat of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to impact the restaurant industry.

Easily the hardest day of my professional career. Had to lay off over 400 of our 450 employees. Without a doubt some of the best people the restaurant industry has to offer. I am forever grateful for each one of them and what they have contributed to JJ’s success. I do not have any of the rewards without each contribution from others. I could not have made it without the support Myriah gave me as I was navigating these impossible decisions. She is always the rock. I am forever grateful Shawna and Jillian offered up their expertise as to my confusion and indecisiveness on some of the toughest decisions. All 3 of them have always and continue to shape what makes JJ’s Family and different. No one should ever think of JJ’s without thinking of the tireless work they do. Thank you Scott for always being a text away to try and bring my madness to life. I also, what to thank Jeff, Jamie, Christian, Tracy, and Megan for their unwavering support. Thank you for everything each of you do. And to all the others that are still working hard to make us better and keep us prepared for our next guest, Thank You!!!

I have no doubt JJ’s will be back. JJ’s will be better than ever. In the mean time everyone stay strong and healthy. I love each of you from the bottom of my heart.

Jody Thornton, Owner, JJ’s Bar and Grill