Job hunting during COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local staffing agency is advising people who need jobs not to stop looking because they are receiving some financial relief.

Becky Davidson with Express Employment Professionals said companies across NWA are calling them every day looking for staff. She noticed an attitude shift once people started receiving relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Davidson said stimulus checks and unemployment benefits can give people a false sense of security. She expects unemployment rates to increase and says competition for jobs will only go up.

“The projection is that unemployment over the next few months is going to rise up to 14 -15% even higher with different companies closing down. It could be viewed that right now is a good time to jump on the jobs that are available because when those benefits run out, there is no telling what jobs will still be there.”

Davidson recommends you to take a hard look at your skill sets, job experience and refresh your resume. People can use free staffing agencies or look for jobs online.

As a reminder the expansion of unemployment benefits under the Cares Act will end July 31, unless the program is extended.