Keeping kids busy during COVID-19 pandemic

Here are some ways to keep children busy during the school hiatus

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — This is a list for parents to utilize if they’re looking for educational enrichment for their school-age children who are at home because of the novel coronavirus.

Wize Computing Academy of Northwest Arkansas: offering free online computer coding spring break camps next week for kids in 1st-6th grades. Parents may register here.

Arkansas PBS: Educators at ArkansasIDEAS have compiled a resource page to aid teachers and parents in their kids’ at-home learning. This is for teachers and parents. The online center is divided by ages, 3-5, 6-11 and ages 12+. Click here to get directly to the page.

Art Feeds has videos, at no cost, for at-home projects through Instagram, IGTV, click here.

If going outdoors is your goal the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is waiving all fishing license and trout permit requirements in the state beginning Saturday, March 21 through midnight on Sunday, March 29. Remember, only the license requirement has been waived. Other fishing regulations, including daily limits and length restrictions by species, stay in place. If you’re fishing privileges are suspended that will stay in place. Click here to get to the website.