Keeping kids safe during ‘micro-schooling’

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Some parents choosing virtual education for their kids are also teaming up with other families to create micro-schools.

There are steps families can take to keep their safe in their new learning environments during this pandemic.

Micro-schooling is a way for parents to limit the number of people their kids are exposed to while continuing to receive an in-person education.

The idea is two to three families work together alternating virtual school days. This allows their kids to learn alongside just a few kids.

Dr. Brian Melloy with Northwest Medical Center said the smaller group size will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19 but doesn’t take away the risks.

He recommends pushing good hand washing hygiene saying it goes a long way.

In those particular situations where families are indoors Melloy said it will be a bit harder to practice good social distancing, so he recommends kids to wear a cloth mask or face covering.

“One that fits the child real well and creates a seal around that mouth and nose. certainly taking the proper steps and time to make sure they know how to wear their masks. giving them that information in a way that is fun for them,” said Melloy.

He suggests disinfecting and sanitizing areas where the kids are working and high tough point items every day.

As a reminder, if your kid is sick then you should keep them home away from others.