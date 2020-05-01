Keeping your guns safe in the home

CRAWFORD CO., Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Having a gun in the home can keep your family safe during times of danger but it can also lead to injuries. Lieutenant Todd Cowett with the Crawford County Sheriff’s department said there are several firearm safety measures to have in place, especially with more people at home during the coronavirus crisis.

Cowett said when it comes to gun safety, it starts with a conversation at home. He teaches several classes on self-defense and handgun training.

Cowett follows four universal gun safety rules;

Assume your gun is loaded until proven otherwise.

Always keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot.

Never point a gun towards anything you don’t want to destroy

Know what your target is and beyond.

He said your family should understand the responsibility and dangers that come with having a firearm in the home.

“If you’re getting it for personal protection then you need to talk about what that looks like, for any of those you need to talk about what that looks like, when it is appropriate to use it, what damage it can cause. you don’t want to scare anybody but you want to make them aware of the consequences on if it is handled improperly,” said Cowett.

Cowett said guns should be stored in a place where young children cannot get to them but should still be at reach if needed for an emergency.

He recommends professional training for anyone who wants to own a gun.