KNWA & FOX24 partner with United Way of NWA for COVID-19 Relief Text-a-Thon

Helping your neighbors in need during this pandemic is as easy as sending a text!

KNWA, FOX24 and KXNW are partnering with the United Way of NWA to host a 48-hour Text-a-Thon to support the UWNWA’s COVID-19 Response Fund for NWA!

Our goal is to raise $20,000 in 48 hours!

It’s easy to show your support!

Simply text COVID19NWA to 71777 on Tuesday, May 12 & Wednesday, May 13.

You can also donate to the United Way of NWA COVID-19 Relief Fund right now online.

100% of your donation will provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic in Northwest Arkansas. Cargill will also match all donations on May 12 & 13, up to $10,000!

Together, we will overcome this pandemic by making sure the most vulnerable among us are protected. Your generosity will help families and people in need access critical information and services like food, shelter, and more.

If you make a donation of $25 or more during our Text-A-Thon, you’ll receive a Live United NWA decal, perfect for water bottles, laptops or vehicles!

Free decals for any donation of $25 or more, courtesy of The Duley Group and Sir Speedy.

The United Way of NWA has already granted more than $100,000 to local nonprofits to aid Northwest Arkansans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the recipients include Hope Cancer Resources, NWA Children’s Shelter, NWA Food Bank, and the Springdale School District.