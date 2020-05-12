Large spike in COVID-19 cases alarms state health leaders

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A big spike in cases alarms Arkansas health officials.

The state reported 121 positive cases today with 100 attributed to community spread.

At least 27 of those cases are in St. Francis County where the Forrest City Federal Correctional Institution is located.

An outbreak at the prison was reported about a month ago and monitored by the CDC.

The state is now increasing testing in that community for prison workers and their families in order to halt a community outbreak.

“This is a community that I’m concerned about. We have, not just the FCI with the inmates, but we also have workers there many of whom have not been tested. And I would encourage those who work at the FCI to get tested,” Dr. Nate Smith said.

Dr. Smith discouraged community gatherings including graduation parties in St. Francis County and in any other communities with an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.