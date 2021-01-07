LeFlore County Health Dept. host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) – The LeFlore County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The event is Thursday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Reynolds Center at 105 Reynolds Ave. in Poteau.

Vaccines are available to first responders, healthcare workers, and LeFlore County and surrounding area residents 65 and older.

Please allow enough time to register, receive the vaccine, and stay for a 15-30 minute observation period.

This event will be every week on Thursday.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers