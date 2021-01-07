LeFlore County Health Dept. host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) – The LeFlore County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The event is Thursday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Reynolds Center at 105 Reynolds Ave. in Poteau.

Vaccines are available to first responders, healthcare workers, and LeFlore County and surrounding area residents 65 and older.

Please allow enough time to register, receive the vaccine, and stay for a 15-30 minute observation period.

This event will be every week on Thursday.

