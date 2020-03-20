LIST: Northwest Arkansas eateries offering curbside pickup or delivery

A cashier at the window of McDonald’s in Meridian, Miss., takes a debit card from a customer with her gloved hand, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Most fast food restaurants are doing drive through, delivery and online order pick-ups only due to the coronavirus. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to shut down dining rooms to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday.

Many local businesses remain open, offering carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery while working to minimize contact between employees and customers.

Here’s a working list of restaurants and other eateries around Northwest Arkansas offering these services:

ROGERS

Sam’s Old Tyme Hamburger

Rail Pizza

Parkside Public

Waffle Hut

Levi’s

Napoli’s Italian Restaurant

Kirby’s Cupcake’s

Havanna Tropical Grill

Pupuseria Salvandorena —Re-opening next week for pick up

Anime Café

Grub’s—Multiple locations

Gusano’s—Multiple locations

Crossroad’s Tavern—also serving bulk meals, homemade bread, and beer/wine to go—every meal sold donating one to a local shelter

Iron Horse Coffee—also serve sandwiches

City Pumps has food trucks staying open

Crabby’s Seafood—single meals and bulk

Gaby’s Bakery

Bliss Cupcakes

Crumpet Tea Room

Susie Q

LOWELL

Dairy Queen in Lowell and Bella Vista

Koi

La Carreta Food truck

Wright’s Barbecue

Wagon Wheel Cafe

FAYETTEVILLE

KJ’s Korean Barbecue

Fork & Crust

Hammontree’s—Fayetteville location only open

Mangos

Z’s Brick Oven Pizza

Clean Cookin

Onyx Coffee

SPRINGDALE:

Silkroad Thai

Mama Tang

Patrick’s

The Buttered Biscuit—9am-2pm

Tesoro Beach —they are also providing free lunch to kids

Kyoto Hibachi Food Truck

Acapulco

Mariscos Playa Azul

Westside Burger

Loafin Joes

Bluefin

BENTONVILLE

Johnny Brusco

Table Mesa

Sushi House

Crepe’s Paulette

Beef O Brady’s

Buttered Biscuit—Moberly location only from 9am-2pm

Acambaro—multiple locations—

Clean Cookin

CAVE SPRINGS