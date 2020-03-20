LIST: Northwest Arkansas eateries offering curbside pickup or delivery

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to shut down dining rooms to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday.
Many local businesses remain open, offering carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery while working to minimize contact between employees and customers.
Here’s a working list of restaurants and other eateries around Northwest Arkansas offering these services:
ROGERS
- Sam’s Old Tyme Hamburger
- Rail Pizza
- Parkside Public
- Waffle Hut
- Levi’s
- Napoli’s Italian Restaurant
- Kirby’s Cupcake’s
- Havanna Tropical Grill
- Pupuseria Salvandorena —Re-opening next week for pick up
- Anime Café
- Grub’s—Multiple locations
- Gusano’s—Multiple locations
- Crossroad’s Tavern—also serving bulk meals, homemade bread, and beer/wine to go—every meal sold donating one to a local shelter
- Iron Horse Coffee—also serve sandwiches
- City Pumps has food trucks staying open
- Crabby’s Seafood—single meals and bulk
- Gaby’s Bakery
- Bliss Cupcakes
- Crumpet Tea Room
- Susie Q
LOWELL
- Dairy Queen in Lowell and Bella Vista
- Koi
- La Carreta Food truck
- Wright’s Barbecue
- Wagon Wheel Cafe
FAYETTEVILLE
- KJ’s Korean Barbecue
- Fork & Crust
- Hammontree’s—Fayetteville location only open
- Mangos
- Z’s Brick Oven Pizza
- Clean Cookin
- Onyx Coffee
SPRINGDALE:
- Silkroad Thai
- Mama Tang
- Patrick’s
- The Buttered Biscuit—9am-2pm
- Tesoro Beach —they are also providing free lunch to kids
- Kyoto Hibachi Food Truck
- Acapulco
- Mariscos Playa Azul
- Westside Burger
- Loafin Joes
- Bluefin
BENTONVILLE
- Johnny Brusco
- Table Mesa
- Sushi House
- Crepe’s Paulette
- Beef O Brady’s
- Buttered Biscuit—Moberly location only from 9am-2pm
- Acambaro—multiple locations—
CAVE SPRINGS
- Pastafina Italian Restaurant—on Facebook
- May’s Street Wok Food Truck– on Facebook
- Joyhouse Coffee Company– on Facebook