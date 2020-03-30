LIST: States that have issued stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – More than 25 states have issued orders restricting movement of residents in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Current restrictions include the three biggest cities in the United States — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of the current lockdown orders:

Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered Alaskans to stay home and banned most travel within the state to combat the spread of COVID-19.

California

Californians awoke Friday to a new reality after the governor issued stay-at-home orders for nearly 40 million people amid the coronavirus outbreak. The move by Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first in the country in the effort to curb the pandemic.

The order was a stunning development and further blow to businesses and workers.

California is one of the hardest-hit states with more than 3,000 cases, reported KTLA.

Residents have been told to stay 6 feet away from others, not gather in groups and wash their hands frequently.

Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order that lasts until April 11.

Many Coloradans, including the vast majority of people in metro Denver, live in counties where stay-at-home orders have already been announced.

Polis said he is issuing the order to save Coloradans’ lives.

Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced a “Stay safe, stay at home” policy, telling all “non-essential” businesses and not-for-profit entities to stay closed for an indefinite time period.

He is asking that all businesses that can have employees work from home do so, according to WTNH.

Delaware

Gov. John Carney has issued a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Delaware Public Media.

The order went into effect earlier this week. It requires all non-essential businesses to close.

Hawaii

Gov. David Ige has issued a stay-at-home order for entire state effective Wednesday until April 30.

Violations will be a misdemeanor with a punishment of up to a $5,000 fine.

Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced a stay-home order for all of Idaho to last three weeks.

The order requires all citizens of the state to self-isolate at home “if you can.”



Healthcare workers, public safety and other essential personnel will be allowed to provide “essential services” while the order is in effect.

Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” lasts until April . According to WGN, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

Businesses such as gyms, spas, salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors must close by Saturday.

Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering citizens to stay home from March 25 to April 7.

People must remain home except for essential work duties or for permitted activities such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies and for health and safety, according to Fox 59.

Kansas

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a stay-at-home order that’s slated to run through April 19, according to WDAF.

Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all non-essential businesses to stop operating in-person services, according to the New York Times.

“That doesn’t mean you need to cower down in your home,” he said. But “you stay at home, unless you are getting groceries or other supplies that you may need.”

Louisiana

Last week, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide “stay at home” order.

The order itself lasts through Monday, April 13, according to WGNO.

Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order that takes effect Monday, March 30.

Massachusetts

Governor Charlie Baker has ordered all non-essential businesses to close, effective noon Tuesday, March 24.

The governor also announced he and state health officials are issuing a stay at home advisory for the residents of Massachusetts.

Both will remain in effect until April 7, according to WWLP.

Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order directing Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks Wednesday afternoon. Walz made the announcement in a 2 p.m. address from his residence, during a daily update on the pandemic with state health officials. The stay at home order goes into effect Friday night at 11:59 p.m.

Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a stay-at-home order for Michigan residents.

The order is expected to last at least three weeks, according to WOOD-TV.

Montana

Gov. Steve Bullock on Thurday issued a stay-at-home order for all Montanans. It takes effect Friday at midnight.

As of Friday morning, Montana had one reported hospitalization for COVID-19 and no deaths.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire issued a “stay at home” order until May 4. According to a report in the Concord Monitor, it’s the last state in the northeast to do so.

New Jersey

Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order telling all residents to stay at home until further notice.

The order includes some exceptions like obtaining essential goods, seeking medical attention, visiting family, reporting to work or enjoying outdoor activities.

The order mandates work from home arrangements when possible and prohibits all social gatherings.

New Mexico

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statewide “stay-at-home” instruction Monday, March 23, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico. The “stay-at-home” orders run until April 10.

To help stop the spread, “non-essential” businesses have been issued to close and have people work remotely. “Essential businesses” can remain open at this time.

New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in nonessential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide.

He also says nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed. The Democratic governor took the dramatic actions as confirmed cases in New York climbed to nearly 40,000 cases on Thursday.

Cuomo says people can still go out for solitary exercise to protect their physical and mental health.

The steps to contain the virus come as Southern Europe’s medical system is buckling. The pandemic marked a grim milestone with a global death toll that now surpasses 10,000. In Spain and Italy, patients are filling up sick wards and field hospitals are going up in hotels and a convention center in Madrid.

North Carolina

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a “stay at home” order on Friday afternoon for the entire state. Enforcement begins at 5 p.m. on Monday.

“This will save lives,” Cooper said.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health has issued a stay-at-home order for all of Ohio.

DeWine made the announcement last week during his daily news conference to update on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, stating that ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed the order.

“There is really nothing in that order, that we have not already been talking about,” said DeWine. “There’s nothing in that order, that I have not been asking you to do for the last week or so.”

The order will go until at least April 6, when it will be reevaluated, according to DeWine.

Oregon

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has issued Executive Order 20-12, which significantly tightens social distancing guidelines. The order directs everyone in Oregon to stay at home to the maximum extent possible. It also adds a batch of new businesses that must temporarily close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I started by asking Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing,” Brown said in the release. “Then I urged the public to follow these recommendations. Instead, thousands crowded the beaches of our coastal communities, our trails, our parks, and our city streets, potentially spreading COVID-19 and endangering the lives of others across the state. Now, I’m ordering it. To save lives and protect our community.”

Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced a stay at home order starting at 8 p.m. Monday, March 23, for Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties.

“You must stay in your home unless not leaving your home endangers a life,” said Wolf.

Rhode Island

Gov. Gina Raimondo issued a stay-at-home order until April 13, according to WPRI.

Rhode Islanders must now stay in their homes unless traveling for essential purposes, such as work, food shopping, buying gas or picking up necessities at the pharmacy.

Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott ordered Vermonters to stay in their homes and directed all businesses to suspend in-person operations in response to the continuing spread of the coronavirus, according to WFFF.

Virginia

Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for Virginia on the same day health officials confirmed the state had 1,000 COVID-19 cases, with 25 deaths and 136 hospitalizations, according to WAVY-TV.

Washington

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered non-essential businesses to close and the state’s more than 7 million residents to stay home unless necessary in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The stay-at-home order will remain in place through April 6.

West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he has declared a stay-home order to go into effect at 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 24th.

Justice says people will be able to leave their homes to receive essential services, go to work at essential businesses, or go outdoors as long as they remain as a six-foot distance. Further details will be available on the governor’s website.

Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers says he’ll sign an order that closes all non-essential businesses and urges people to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to WFRV.

