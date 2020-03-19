Little Rock distillery making their own hand sanitizer, free of charge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rock Town Distillery released a statement regarding the high demand of hand sanitizer. Rock Town is using their own supplies and making their own hand sanitizer, and they are offering it up for free while supplies last.

All they ask is to bring in small containers and fill them up for carry-out. Free of charge.

Read their statement below.

“With demand for hand sanitizer currently outpacing supply in Little Rock and across the U.S. Rock Town is doing its part to help by using our high proof spirits to make a hand sanitizer. You can bring in small containers of your own and fill them up for carry-out. There will be no charge, we just want to do what we can to help. We have made a 70% alcohol batch and this will be available while supplies last. Stay safe Little Rock and keep supporting local.” Rock Town Distillery