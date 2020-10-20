Gov Hutchinson says he will limit meeting out of “abundance of caution” due to COVID-19 exposure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Today, Governor Asa Hutchinson gave an update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

At the beginning of the press conference, the governor said last week he was in a meeting with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The meeting was on Friday, October 16 in the Governor’s conference room in Little Rock.

According to the governor, out of what he calls an “abundance of caution,” he will be limiting his meetings.

“While the meeting did not authorize the level of CDC quarantine guidance, I will be limiting my meetings in order to make sure that we don’t inadvertently expose anyone and for that reason, we are doing this remotely today,” Governor Hutchinson says.

The governor did take an antigen and PCR test on Monday. Both of those tests have came back negative.

As of Tuesday , the Arkansas Department of Health reported 844 new cases making a total of 100,441 cases. There were 637 hospitalized, which is up 24 from Monday.

14 deaths added today for a total of 1,728.