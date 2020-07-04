Local bars and restaurants prepare for 4th of July weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local bars and restaurants preparing for a potentially busy 4th of July weekend. If you do venture out you’ll see signs just like these posted on businesses’ doors saying if you want to come in have your masks on.

“We are just trying to do that balancing act of keeping the place open but also safe for both my staff and our patrons'” said Bugsy’s Manager Troy Gittings.

He is getting ready for bar-goers to come out and celebrate this holiday weekend. While Gittings is allowed to fill his bar up to 2/3 capacity he said right now he’s sticking to 50% which he said is easier to manage especially with a mask ordinance within the city of Fayetteville that requires people where masks indoors.

“The city came by and provided us with some free mask to give out to people who need them. They just grab one step outside and put it on.”

Gittings said his staff is taking guidelines put in place by the Arkansas Dept. of Health seriously. They are making sure those who come in for a drink are socially distancing and wearing a mask.

Over in Springdale, at Wellington’s staff is getting their outdoor space ready. Founder and partner, Jay Thornton said “the last two days we have been working on getting all of our shades set up on our patio. We have 2000 square feet of outdoor seating right now and we just added sails over it and it just gives it a lot more shade.

“Outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor gatherings because there is greater ventilation, more opportunities to spread out the greater have the physical distancing,” said Secretary of State, Dr. Nate Smith.

He continued to say if we all do our parts by following the guidelines in place we will see our COVID-19 cases number go down.

“It’s not about immediate gratification. If we do the things that we need to do now then we will have football and we can pack the bars, we can have gatherings,” said Gittings.

It’s a weekend of celebrating our country’s independence with many hoping the festivities don’t lead to further spread of COVID-19.

As a reminder, if you’re feeling sick, you might want to sit this weekend out.