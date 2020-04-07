Local beauty salon gives back

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Some NWA women receiving special beauty treats at their front steps Monday. It’s all thanks to a local hair salon owner giving back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelby Lambidonis’ hair salons may be closed for business right now but she’s not letting that stop her from pampering the ladies during this time.

Lambidonis has been in the hair industry for over 20 years, with salons in Fayetteville and Rogers–called Freshair .

With her doors closed dozens of her stylists are also without a job. Lambidonis said she wanted to focus on the positive so she asked a few of them to join her in a project to spread a little joy in the community. She also reached out to some of her distributors for sample products and put together dozens of beauty bags.

“I want them to know that there are people out there who care and they are not alone. There’s nothing better than getting ready and putting your makeup on and doing your hair if you have been sad or depressed. There’s also nothing better than taking a shower and getting moving. I just thought this would be a fun way to try out these beauty products.”

Lambidonis picked the women from her group “The Young & The Rest of Us” where women had to share at least one thing they were grateful for right now.