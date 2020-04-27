Local blood bank in need of COVID-19 survivors

FAYETTEVILLE Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local blood bank partners with Northwest Arkansas hospitals to find coronavirus survivors.

Dakota Pottridge is one of them, feeling much better these days since recovering from COVID-19 and now he’s donating his convalescent plasma in hopes to help others with the virus.

Pottridge is not a stranger to donating blood.

“I’ve donated blood for several years starting when I was in high school, pretty much as soon as I could donate because I do know it goes to people in need,” said Pottridge.

This time is different, that’s because Pottridge tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Now fully recovered he is donating his COVID-19 convalescent plasma also known as CCP.

“These donors are able to donate their plasma which has antibodies which can fight the COVID-19 virus in patients who are in our local hospitals at this time,” said Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, Executive Director, Anthony Roberts.

Donors must be free of symptoms for at least 28 days and go through a health screening before their blood is collected and processed. Roberts said CCP donations go a long way

“Most people are able to donate 2 to 4 units of this plasma so it’s not just your normal one red cell one plasma, they are actually able to help more than a couple of people.”

Roberts said at least 8 patients in NWA have received CCP and the center is working with local hospitals to find more people who have recovered from the virus to donate.

“I did go through it and now that I have gotten over it, I can help somebody else who is having a harder time than I am,” said Pottridge.