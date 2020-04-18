Local business secures federal funding before program runs dry

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of Arkansas businesses will be getting the financial help they need to keep their workers on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic. A local business owner shares how she was able to get her hands on some federal funding before it ran out.

Pigmint, Owner Chelsea Hermez said getting financial relief from the Cares Act is helping her keep her full staff working while she tries to navigate day to day operations during this crisis.

“All of my product is perishable and I’m only as good as my employees. It’s a really scary feeling to wake up and say like hey guys I don’t have work for you,” said Hermez.

Hermez started Pigmint, a full-service flower shop 7 years ago. She went from selling flowers from the sidewalk to opening her own shop. She has 10 full-time employees and during the busy season she employs up to 40. Her goal is to keep her business afloat.

“Right now we are delivering to doorsteps and calling them and letting them know their deliveries arrived.”

Pigmint is one of 14,803 businesses in the state that were approved for a Small Business Administration Loan before funds ran out. She received relief through the Paycheck Protection Program within two weeks of applying.

“I stayed up all night reading up all of the literature, getting all of the paperwork together and turned it in the first thing on the 3rd,” said Hermez

“They had 349 billion dollars set aside for forgivable loans and they have taken applications for that many loans at this point. They are no longer taking applications,” said Tax Accountant Diane Hagerty with Grass Roots Taxes.

2.1 billion dollars of those funds are coming to businesses here in Arkansas. Meanwhile, Congress is discussing plans for additional PPP funding.

Hermez said her employees are the backbone of her business and thanks to the loan she is covered for the next 8 weeks.

“I would say to my other small business friends keep your head up, keep trying, write your legislators, get that application in case there is that second round,” said Hermez.