Local businesses feel COVID-19 impact

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The current health crisis is not only changing what we buy but how we shop.

Melissa Turpin owns Honeycomb Kitchen Shop in downtown Rogers.

It is a business retail kitchen store where she sells cookware, gourmet foods, and other gatchets.

She says since the pandemic hit more and more of her customers are electing to shop on her website rather than visit the store in person.

“Our online sales are definitely up over previous years which is great, I can’t complain about that. It does help offset the losses that we have from in store shopping,” she said.

Turpin says as restrictions have lifted around Arkansas online sales have dipped a bit but with COVID-19 cases growing once again, so are her online sales.

To make online shopping easier for local customers she says she has added a curbside pickup option so shoppers can avoid shipping costs.

