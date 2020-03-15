Local businesses feeling the coronavirus burn

NORTHWEST ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) — From restaurants to boutiques to a local thrift store, some businesses are seeing fewer people walk through their doors since the COVID-19 outbreak.

With several events and activities canceled as people continue to practice social distancing many expect this trend to continue.

A usually busy restaurant, Tiny Tim’s pizza with fewer customers Saturday. Waitress Claira Bartel said management is taking every precaution and following the guidelines set by the CDC. They’re wiping down counters and disinfecting all spaces used by the public with more attention. Bartel said she wants to ensure customers that the restaurant is taking the pandemic seriously.

Several businesses are feeling the burn.

“I’ve noticed that there are less customers, usually on a Saturday morning I have 8-10 tables and today I only had two,” said Bartel.

Mustache, Sales Associate, Ariel Brauer said, “everyone has been using hand sanitizer when we come in and we try to offer it, but business-wise it has been slower.”