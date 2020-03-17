Local couple adjusts to nursing home visitor ban

"This will pass. We'll get through it."

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local families have had to make changes after the Arkansas Department of Health banned visitors in long term care facilities due to COVID-19.

“I kept him at home as long as I could,” said Sandra Yates. “But it just came to a point where he had to have more care than I was able to give.”

Sandra’s husband, Danny Yates has been a resident at Apple Creek Nursing and Rehab in Centerton for about three months.

“He is so used to me being there every day with him for a certain amount of time,” Sandra said. “He was very upset that I could not get inside to be with him.”

After the visitor ban, Sandra got creative.

“I was just kind of determined that I was going to find a way that we could communicate, even if it had to be through the window,” Sandra said. “It would be better for him than no communication at all.”

The couple now spends time together with a window between them and a little help from modern technology- an iPad.

“Yesterday, he got to see his great grandbaby for the first time doing it this way,” Sandra said.

The visitor’s policy isn’t the only thing that’s changed. Anything that is brought into the facility has to be handled with care, including treats.

“You wipe everything down and then you have to leave it sitting,” Sandra said. “Then I have to move back so that they can come out and get it.”

While this is a tough time for the Yates, Sandra said she’s optimistic.

“It’s not the end of the world,” Yates said. “This will pass. We’ll get through it. Just search your mind and heart and do whatever you can to make the situation better.”