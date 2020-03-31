Local organizations push for census participation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local organizations say, while you’re isolated at home, take this time to fill our your census information.

“It’s hard for us to make the argument to our communities to take a moment out of the craziness and of their lives to respond to the census,” said Mireya Reith, Founding Executive Director of Arkansas United.

Census day is on April 1 and local organizations are working to make sure everyone is counted.

” We are thinking about how to use Facebook and social media platforms, all of us want to be respectful of the social distancing that has been called on but we know that the work still continues.”

You should all have received your invitation to respond to the 2020 census by mail. It comes with a specific ID number for your household and you can self respond online, by mail or by phone.

“There’s a wide range of populations who are at risk of being undercounted from populations with lower English proficiency, to lower-income households, to people who may be experiencing homelessness,” said Laura Kellams with the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.

Kellams said young children under 5 are also under-reported. “It’s not like people forget they have a child its just that people dont realize thtat even newborn babies need to be counted in the census.”

The results from the census directly impact the amount of federal funding that will go towards local communities for schools, roads and other public services.

“Part of the reason that Arkansas has not been able to respond the way we would ideally like to this health crisis is because we didn’t do the census the way we should have 10 years ago and we lost out on resources.

The deadline to self respond is tentatively set for august 14.