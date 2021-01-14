Local school districts hotspots for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With students returning to school after winter break, school districts are reporting more COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 3,400 active cases across the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports more than 100 each in Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, and Fort Smith.

Current data provided by Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reports a list of local districts are in the purple meaning they are within a community that’s had 100 or more new infections per 10,000 residents during a two week period.