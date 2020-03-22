Loved ones impacted by the Coronavirus miles apart

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Loved ones millions of miles apart as the coronavirus pandemic forces some countries to go on lockdown. An Arkansas family shares how they are dealing with the outbreak on opposite sides of the world.​

In August, Mary Helen Brighton moved from Arkansas to Italy, a country that’s currently on lockdown as the number of COVID-19 related deaths continue to climb. She said she’s doing her best to stay positive during these tough times.​

“It’s a bit surreal how intense things got and so quickly.”

Mary Helen Brighton, a graduate student and little rock native copes with the growing number of COVID-19 cases.​

“The feelings differs and come in waves, sometimes I feel really calm and optimistic and other times when your watching what is going on you can get anxious and it’s natural.”

At the same time her family is here in Fayetteville, where there’s been at least one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. ​City leaders have declared a public health emergency and international travel bans are keeping the Brighton’s apart.

Missy Brighton, Mary Helen’s mom said some days are tougher than others. “Both Mary Helen and I had a very emotional day this week. We do feel very far away from her, we feel very cut off from her.”

​Isolated but doing their best to stay upbeat.

Her father Dusty who travels a lot for work is glad to be home with his wife. “It’s been nice being home and to be able to surround yourself with loved ones, family if you can.”

“I think it’s important to try and focus on daily task if you are in quarantine to try to maintain a certain aspect of normalcy in your life.

Mary Helen speaks to her loved ones daily and video chats with them as much as she can.​

“I feel confident that this will pass and looking forward to the restrictions slowly going away​. It’s been really inspiring to see a lot of people in Italy join together and maintain this aspect of community and sacrifice their social lives for the health and safety of vulnerable people ​



Mary Helen said she is hopeful she will get to see her family in a few months, until then she is following the country’s orders and staying indoors.