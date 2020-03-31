Love’s giving first responders, medical professionals free drinks through May

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular travel stop is giving back to first responders and medical professionals in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced that it is giving first responders and medical professional a free drink a day through the month of May.

Customers wearing a first responder uniform or medical scrubs, or those who present their work ID can get a free medium fountain drink or coffee as a ‘thank you’ for their hard work during the crisis.

“At Love’s we know that professional truck drivers are the heroes of the highway and are crucial, especially during this time, so we’ve worked hard to make sure we can continue to keep our locations open for them,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “But during this time, we also want to say ‘thank you’ to our first responders and medical professionals who are on the front lines of this pandemic. This is just one small way we can do that.”

Officials say the offer is available at all 516 Love’s locations across the country.