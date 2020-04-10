Madison County COVID-19 response

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Madison County sees its first positive case of the coronavirus. The Boston Mountain Rural Health Center is one of two locations in Madison County where people can get tested for COVID-19. The second is at the Madison County Medical Group, b oth are located in Huntsville.

In the past three weeks, each location tested about 30 people for the virus. Doctor Travis Embrie with Boston Mountain Rural Health said it’s continuing to test only those considered high risk.

“We don’t have the resources to test anybody and everybody who wants it so there are some risks and appropriate symptoms that if they are present that are high risk we will test them,” said Embrie.

Everyone who enters the clinic is screened and anyone suspected of having COVID-19 is examined in a triage tent outside the clinic. Medical staff is also doing more virtual visits to limit the amount of people coming in. The county is also doing its part in making sure the number if positive cases is contained.

Meanwhile, the local Madison County Health Unit closed its doors this week because of the pandemic.

“The health department does have a primary role in COVID-19 response many of our employees have been reassigned to do contact investigations and tracing and those sorts of things,” said Arkansas Department of Health, Center Director for local Public Health Don Adams.