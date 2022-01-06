Majority of unvaccinated Arkansans fear vaccine side effects, study finds

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A study by Quote Wizard looked at the latest data on vaccine hesitancy in states and found among the reasons, Arkansans fear vaccine side effects the most.

The study looked at various categories for hesitancy, which included concern for potential side effects, plan to wait and see if it is safe, do not trust the vaccine, do not trust the government, do not think COVID-19 is a big threat, and experienced side effects from the first dose.

Quote Wizard reportedly found 64% of Arkansans are concerned about side effects, 53% don’t trust the vaccine, 44% don’t trust the government, 30% plan to see if it safe, 25% don’t think COVID is a big threat, and just 1.7% are hesitant because of side effects from the first dose.

The study also listed the demographics of those vaccine-hesitant and noted younger people are more hesitant than the older demographics, with 16% of them being ages 18-24, followed closely by 25-39-year-olds at 15%.

55-64-year-olds represent 8% of those hesitant and just 5% are 65 and older.

According to Quote Wizard, researchers looked into “Household Pulse Survey vaccine hesitancy data” for all 50 states. The rate of unvaccinated citizens was taken from the United States Census Bureau Survey on “Explore COVID Vaccine Attitudes.”

