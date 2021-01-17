MAP: Arkansas pharmacies providing the COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health has released a map of pharmacies in Arkansas currently providing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligible Arkansans in group 1A (health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, EMS, fire and law enforcement who serve as first responders) are able to receive the vaccine now. Two groups in phase 1B — Arkansans ages 70 and older and school/daycare staff — will be eligible on Monday, January 18.

The ADH has an interactive map to locate a community pharmacy or provider giving COVID-19 vaccines near you. When you become eligible to receive a vaccine, reach out to a pharmacy or provider, and they will work to schedule an appointment as vaccine supply is available. pic.twitter.com/OmgnMsRbve — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) January 14, 2021

For those who work in education, the Arkansas Department of Health says the district, facility, or college/university should determine how many doses are needed, and then reach out to an ADH Local Health Unit or a community pharmacy to schedule a vaccination clinic.

To view the pharmacies as a list, visit https://www.arrx.org/covid-vaccine-pharmacies.

The Arkansas Department of Health advises calling ahead about scheduling an appointment before visiting a pharmacy. Please reach out to only one provider and only after you are eligible to receive the vaccine, as pharmacies are currently dealing with overwhelming demand.