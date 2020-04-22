Map helps Arkansans find farmers, food assistance amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new map aims to help Arkansans find food from local farmers, as well as school as other organizations offering support amid mass unemployment and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arkansas COVID-19 Food Access map is a partnership between UpliftArkansas.com and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

The map helps residents find Arkansas-grown food available in their areas, as well as any schools or food pantries offering support during this time.

“The collaborative Food Access Map, initiated by Sarah Lane, the farm to school and early childhood education coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, helps makes connections between Arkansas farmers and consumers, and provides critical information on meals available to the 65% of school-aged children in Arkansas who depend on them,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward.

UpliftArkansas.com is a statewide, one-stop resource providing comprehensive lists of information on local businesses, restaurants, services and other essential information for Arkansans during the pandemic.