March 26 COVID-19 update: 310 confirmed cases, 2 deaths in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health website reports 310 cases of coronavirus in the state as of 9:49 a.m. on Thursday, March 26.

The death toll remains at two. The ADH reports that 12 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Benton County reports 18 positive cases, while the Washington County case number has risen to 10. Sebastian and Crawford County are reporting between 1-4 cases each.

Central Arkansas remains the hardest region hit in Arkansas by the coronavirus, with 79 cases in Pulaski County, 40 in Cleburne, and 23 each in Jefferson and Faulkner.

The state reports that 1814 total people have been tested for COVID-19.