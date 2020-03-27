March 27 COVID-19 update: 351 cases, 19 recoveries, 3 deaths in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health updated its website on Friday with two new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

As of 8:36 a.m., Arkansas now has 351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after testing 1884 individuals for the virus.

Benton County now has 23 cases of the coronavirus, and Washington County has 12.

Central Arkansas reports the most cases in the state, with 83 in Pulaski County, 46 in Cleburne County, 24 in Faulkner County, and 23 in Jefferson County.

The state reported its third COVID-19 death on Thursday.

Nineteen people have recovered from the virus, according to the ADH.

Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas