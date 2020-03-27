March 27 COVID-19 update: 384 cases, 23 recoveries, 3 deaths in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): The Arkansas Department of Health now reports 386 cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 35 cases from early Friday morning.

The state reports 2,009 individuals have been tested in total.

Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

Updated as of 3/27/2020, 1:05pm Currently Hospitalized 48 Currently on Ventilator 17 Total Nursing Home Residents 42 Gender Male = 38.1%

Female = 61.4% Age 0-18: 15

19-64: 242

65+: 124

ORIGINAL STORY: The Arkansas Department of Health updated its website on Friday with two new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

As of 8:36 a.m., Arkansas now has 351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after testing 1884 individuals for the virus.

Benton County now has 23 cases of the coronavirus, and Washington County has 12.

Central Arkansas reports the most cases in the state, with 83 in Pulaski County, 46 in Cleburne County, 24 in Faulkner County, and 23 in Jefferson County.

The state reported its third COVID-19 death on Thursday.

Nineteen people have recovered from the virus, according to the ADH.