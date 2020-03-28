Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

March 28 COVID-19 update: 404 cases, 24 recoveries, 5 deaths in Arkansas

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE (1:30 p.m.): The Arkansas Department of Health now reports 404 cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 20 cases from Friday evening. Gov Asa Hutchinson announced 2 more have died from COVID-19 in Arkansas bringing the total to 5.

Hutchinson said over 30,000 people have filed for unemployment.

UPDATE (1:00 p.m.): The Arkansas Department of Health now reports 404 cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 20 cases from Friday evening.

The state reports 3,342 individuals have been tested in total.

Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories