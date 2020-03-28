March 28 COVID-19 update: 404 cases, 24 recoveries, 5 deaths in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE (1:30 p.m.): The Arkansas Department of Health now reports 404 cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 20 cases from Friday evening. Gov Asa Hutchinson announced 2 more have died from COVID-19 in Arkansas bringing the total to 5.

Hutchinson said over 30,000 people have filed for unemployment.

The state reports 3,342 individuals have been tested in total.

Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas