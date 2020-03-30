March 30 COVID-19 update: 473 cases, 7 deaths in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 473 total cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday.

Seven people have now died due to the coronavirus in the state. The 473 cases are an increase of 47 since the governor’s last report on Sunday.

According to Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health, the death is the first nursing-home related death in the state.

There are now 62 people hospitalized, up by 19 from Sunday, Smith said.

Of those, twenty-one are on ventilators, up by five from Sunday.

There are six new healthcare workers in the state who have been infected with the virus, Smith said, raising the total to 73.

There have been 29 recoveries in Arkansas.