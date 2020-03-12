Mark Cuban says he plans to pay furloughed arena workers amid NBA suspension

DALLAS (KETK) – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is looking for ways he can financially support hourly arena workers and team employees after the NBA season was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus.

Cuban said he “reached out to the folks at the arena and the folks at the Mavs to find out what it would cost to financially support people who are unable to come to work.”

–Mark Cuban on his plan for Mavericks employees during the NBA suspension pic.twitter.com/McOl1vHUqO — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

“We have to be smart in how we respond. This is people’s lives at stakes. This isn’t about basketball, this isn’t about the Mavericks. This isn’t about when do we start, do we start? Or how do we start? This is a pandemic, a global pandemic where people’s lives are at stake.” Mark Cuban

The Mavericks were one of the last teams to play Wednesday night and were near the end of their matchup against the Denver Nuggets when news broke of the suspension.

Like many, Cuban reacted with shock and disbelief.

"This is crazy. This can't be true. … It seemed more like out of a movie than reality."



—Mark Cuban explains his reaction to hearing that the NBA was suspending its season. pic.twitter.com/MHyrAD4D0f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

It is unclear when the league will resume play.

On Thursday, many college tournaments followed suit by canceling their conference tournaments. The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the national tournament would be played with virtually no fans.

In Texas, the UIL announced Thursday that the boys state tournament would be held “with limited fans.”