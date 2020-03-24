Mark Cuban tweets profanity-laced tirade at Congressional leaders over lack of deal

DALLAS (KETK) – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban went on a profanity-laced tirade at Congressional leaders over the lack of a deal for a coronavirus relief bill.

Cuban tweeted at both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Texas Senator John Cornyn (R) to get off their a** and “get this done today!”

Cuban also tore into the senators for believing that “your agendas are bigger than the health and future of the American people.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have ranted in the past several days over the lack of a deal and each has blamed the other side.

Republicans say that Democrats are trying to force progressive agenda items that have nothing to do with coronavirus relief.

Democrats have fired back by accusing the GOP of not providing enough protection to workers and that the bill would benefit corporations more than people.

Cuban has been lauded for his response to the coronavirus after the NBA season was suspended nearly two weeks ago.

The Mavericks owner set up a foundation for hourly workers that would be temporarily out of a job while the season is on hold.

Cuban has also encouraged those throughout the Dallas area and the country to buy from local stores and restaurants who have been struggling as demand has plummeted.