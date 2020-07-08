‘Maskne’, Why your face is breaking out?

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wearing a mask is causing an unpleasant side effect for some of you, acne. Breakouts that happen after wearing a mask have become so common its been dubbed ‘maskne’ on social media.

Aesthetician, Leslie Kaelin with Dahlia Aesthetics by WHA in Bentonville said preventing breakouts start with good mask hygiene.

“Maskne is a combination of the friction of your mask, clogged pores and clogged hair follicles. When you have moisture from opening your mouth from talking that is like a breeding ground for bacteria and yeast. For people who have more sensitive skin, it’s causing red pimple-like irritation under the eyes and around the mouth,” said Kaelin.

She recommends that you wear a clean mask every day. Wash your face twice a day, use a gentle cleanser that is free of fragrance and sulfur sulfate and use a lightweight moisturizer.

Kaelin encourages people to masks made of a cotton fabric that is more breathable.