Masks for migrant workers

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) —A local church partners with Arkansas United to keep immigrant communities safe during this pandemic.

Arkansas United said the goal is to give immigrants, it says are essential workers the tools they need to reduce their chances of getting the virus as they do their jobs.

Kathleen Trotter said St. Paul Episcopal Church in Fayetteville is an ally to Arkansas United – an advocacy group for immigrants.

Trotter said there’s a need for personal protection equipment for essential migrant workers in Northwest and Central Arkansas. She recruited a few church members and together sewed nearly 400 masks, with a goal of reaching 500.

“They matter as people, we value them both as migrants, they are coming in and out of the community but the services they provide particularly in the food industry is critical,” said Trotter.

“They are ones working in the agricultural side and they’re the ones who don’t have all of the protections needed and we need them to keep working,” said Arkansas United, Program Director Irma Chavez. She said masks went to people who work in the food and health care industries.

those with large families are being given extra masks for their loved ones.