MedExpress offering COVID-19 testing in Springdale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — MedExpress Urgent Care will provide COVID-19 testing at its clinic in Springdale.

If you are experiencing symptoms including shortness of breath, a fever, cough, sore throat, earache, runny nose, sneezing, or believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, you are encouraged to call ahead to the clinic before leaving home to determine the best steps.

You can call the Springdale location at (479) 750-2971.

“As one of the nation’s largest urgent care providers with locations across the country, MedExpress is uniquely positioned to serve our patients and communities by increasing access to COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Alex Strachan, Chief Medical Officer for MedExpress.

The clinic’s COVID-19 testing centers in Arkansas are listed below: