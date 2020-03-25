Mental health services go virtual amid COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Just like working out and eating right, keeping your mental health in check is just as important. A local t herapist is urging people to prioritize their mental health during this time of social distancing.

Chantal Carter is the founder of NWA Therapy in Fayetteville. Since Monday she has transitioned all of her clients to virtual sessions to reduce the spread of COVID-19​ and to not disrupt any of the services to those in need.​

Carter has seen an increase in clients in recent days.​ She said the pandemic is causing a lot of stress in people’s lives. ​People are concerned about their finances, health and anxiety. ​She’s using telehealth – a tool which allows clients and medical professional to communicate using a video platform.​

Carter hopes other mental health professionals will follow suit. “​Therapy is a very intimate process and people share a lot about themselves, so for people to be able to continue seeing the person they have already been seeing or for people who are new to therapy to be able to have a face to face interaction like we are having​ is very beneficial.”

Carter said for many people telehealth is not covered by their insurance providers, some only cover in-person visits. ​This is why Carter is also working with insurance companies to expand coverage to include telehealth.​ Optum, the parent company to United Health Care, Ambetter and Qualchoice have all expanded the benefits temporarily.​