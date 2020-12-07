Mercy hiring for temporary COVID-19 support roles

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an effort to provide relief for its front-line workers, Mercy is launching new, temporary COVID-19 support roles at multiple Mercy locations, according to the hospital on Monday.

Both clinical and nonclinical positions are available. Shifts will be flexible and range from 4 to 12 hour increments, based on availability.

“These temporary co-workers will give our front-line teams much needed support allowing our caregivers to use that valuable time focusing on direct patient care,” said Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, Mercy executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

Job responsibilities will vary but may include tasks like stocking supplies and linens, answering phones and call lights, facilitating communication between patients and families, hourly rounding, and assisting with patient care duties within scope of education and experience.

According to Mercy, the pay will be a flat rate plus shift differentials. The hospital says it will work with each applicant to find the right fit based on their skills and interests. To view the full job descriptions or apply, visit mercy.net/COVID19Support.

Mercy Fort Smith will also host a hiring fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the Hennessy Room at mercy.

Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and patient care associates are encouraged to apply, and potential sign-on bonuses are available to RNs with a least one year of experience. Masks will be required.