Mercy NWA moving coronavirus test collection site

Heads up! On Tuesday Mercy NWA has a new location for its CV Test Collection site

ROGERS (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas — where patients with moderate to severe respiratory illnesses are currently being treated — plans to move its Coronavirus Test Collection Site to Mercy Convenient Care located at Highway 102 in Bentonville.

Beginning Tuesday, April 21, the Coronavirus Test Collection site has screened 3,500 people by phone and performed tests on more than 900 patients since it opened on March 20.

The decision for the move was two-fold:

Combining the test collection site with the respiratory care clinic will further enable Mercy to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) necessary for clinical co-workers treating patients with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Combining the sites will also be more efficient for patients who may need to see a health care provider and have a coronavirus test.

Mercy has enough PPE to protect co-workers, but just in case, “it is continually working to conserve supplies for a possible surge of patients,” according to a hospital statement.

HERE’S WHAT TO DO FOR SCREENING:

Patients seeking a coronavirus test must call 479-717-7585 to be screened

If they meet the criteria, patients are scheduled for an appointment at the site, which will now operate at 3101 S.E. 14 th St. in Bentonville

St. in Bentonville Appointments are available seven days a week.

ADDITIONAL SPECIALIZED CARE/COVID-19

Respiratory Care Clinic: Mercy set up this dedicated clinic to keep those with moderate to severe respiratory illnesses needing care separate from other patients. The clinic was designed with the goal of protecting our community and allowing us to continue to serve all patients seeking care.

Patients must have a referral from a Mercy primary care physician (virtual visit) to Mercy Convenient Care – Highway 102. Patients first will be seen in a drive-through clinic to assess their symptoms and get treatment. Those with the most severe symptoms will be seen inside the clinic building, with possible transfer to Mercy Hospital ER for patients with the most critical symptoms.

Virtual Visits: Virtual visits are being used to reduce exposure risk for patients and possible transmission for the healthy and ill alike. Patients with an established Mercy physician should call the regular clinic number or Mercy Call Center at 888-338-3885 in Northwest Arkansas.

Acute Injury Clinic: To separate patients with physical injuries, Mercy opened an acute injury clinic staffed by physicians specializing in orthopedics.

In Northwest Arkansas, Mercy Clinic Orthopedics – Rogers, 1000 S. 52nd St., takes acute injury patients by referral from primary care physicians.

Emergency Department Triage: Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers opened temporary triage space near the main ER entrance to provide help for those who have symptoms of severe respiratory illness. Adding this extra level of triage also protects patients who are visiting the ER for unrelated issues.

Restricted Visitors: To protect patients, co-workers and the community, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas is prohibiting visitors, with limited exceptions. More information about the restrictions is available here.