Mercy NWA to reopen Bentonville COVID-19 testing site

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Monday, Mercy NWA announced plans to reopen a COVID-19 testing site in Bentonville. The drive-through site will offer appointments for testing but booking ahead is not required.

Anyone interested in booking an appointment should go to mercy.net/COVIDtestNWA to directly schedule. The site at 3101 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville is exclusively for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and fatigue, or have had contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Mercy continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at Mercy Clinic Springdale, 4600 Mercy Lane. Direct scheduling is available here or by calling 833-364-6777. 

The clinic allows walk-in appointments if there is sufficient vaccine supply and staffing available. However, due to supply and schedule restrictions, some people seeking an appointment in person may be scheduled on a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers