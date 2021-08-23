Mercy NWA to reopen Bentonville COVID-19 testing site

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Monday, Mercy NWA announced plans to reopen a COVID-19 testing site in Bentonville. The drive-through site will offer appointments for testing but booking ahead is not required.

Anyone interested in booking an appointment should go to mercy.net/COVIDtestNWA to directly schedule. The site at 3101 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville is exclusively for patients who have symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and fatigue, or have had contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Mercy continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at Mercy Clinic Springdale, 4600 Mercy Lane. Direct scheduling is available here or by calling 833-364-6777.

The clinic allows walk-in appointments if there is sufficient vaccine supply and staffing available. However, due to supply and schedule restrictions, some people seeking an appointment in person may be scheduled on a later date.