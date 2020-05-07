Mercy restarts services in phases

FORT SMITH/ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy is taking steps to reactivate services that were previously postponed.

The reactivation will be done in phases

The goal is to make sure that resuming services does not result in coronavirus exposures or a surge in COVID-19 cases.

PHASE 1: Involves the return of essential services such as surgeries, imaging and diagnostics.

PHASE 2: Includes services that are non-emergency but medically necessary.

PHASE 3: Begins a return to the normal capacity of services.

Imaging and outpatient elective surgeries, with cases selected and prioritized based on clinical need, age and additional criteria, have begun at Mercy’s Arkansas locations.

Mercy-Fort Smith is scheduled to reopen May 11 for endoscopy and screening mammography services.

Also next week, May 11, outpatient therapy, mammography, cardiac rehabilitation, sleep services and pain management are scheduled to begin at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

Mercy has three specific criteria that must be met for procedures to be rescheduled.

A 14-day decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Mercy must have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) for patients and co-workers

Enough COVID-19 testing supplies for patients to be tested within 48 hours of their procedures

Mercy is following the recommendations by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to ensure facilities are safe, including social distancing in waiting rooms and reducing patient volumes.

Patients will continue to be screened when entering Mercy facilities.

All patients and visitors are required to use face coverings while at Mercy facilities.

Mercy facilities in Berryville, Booneville, Ozark, Paris and Waldron will follow similar reactivation plans.

Mercy Clinic Orthopedics–River Valley in Fort Smith reopened to orthopedic patients on Wednesday, May 6.

“We will proceed in a methodical way, but we are eager to get back to doing what we do best, which is taking care of the comprehensive health care needs of our community,” said Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers.

Mercy Hospital NWA

Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, agreed, adding, “Providing a safe environment for the patients who depend on us is our first concern. We are encouraged to see procedures and elective surgeries begin again but will follow all the necessary guidelines to ensure our patients are safe and protected.”