Mexico confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

A woman wears a surgical mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 during a Mass commemorating Ash Wednesday at the Cathedral in Mexico City, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a solemn period of 40 days of prayer and self-denial leading up to Easter. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s assistant health secretary says the country now has two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Friday that one of the patients is in Mexico City and the other in the northern state of Sinaloa, and neither is seriously ill.

At least five family contacts have been placed in isolation. He said that one of the men had contact with someone who had traveled to the northern Italian region where that country has seen a local outbreak.

On Wednesday, Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first confirmed case of the contagious new coronavirus in a man who traveled to Italy this month.