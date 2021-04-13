Missouri pauses administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The state of Missouri is pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson (J &J) Janssen COVID-19 vaccine until further notice.

Dr. Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services, says this is out of an abundance of caution and per federal guidelines.

 “We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow,” said Dr. Williams.

People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers