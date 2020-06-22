Mom with underlying health condition urging people to wear masks

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Health leaders encourage people with underlying health conditions to stay at home through phase two of reopening during the coronavirus crisis.

Kimberly Lowe is part of the vulnerable population. Lowe said these past few months have been tough. Her heart condition puts her at a higher risk of getting the virus but also means she is more likely to have complications if she gets COVID-19. That’s why she is urging people to wear masks.

“A minor inconvenience of wearing a mask is better than the alternative,” said Lowe.

According to the ADH wearing a mask reduces the chances of you spreading the coronavirus to others. Droplets can easily come from your mouth or nose while your talking, laughing, coughing or sneezing.

Lowe said by covering up you’re protecting your family, friends and neighbors. You’re also protecting those at higher risk including the elderly, people with underlying health conditions like asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure.

People like Lowe who has gone through 6 open heart surgeries and is prone to cardiac complications.

Lowes said she is taking every precaution possible because she wants to survive this pandemic.

“We have a 10-year-old daughter that I want to see grow up and I want to grow old with my husband. So again, it stinks but we have to do what we have to do to protect each other.”

For now, Lowe’s husband does most of the shopping, and her daughter will be going to school virtually in the fall to reduce the chances of bringing the virus home.

Lowe said the hardest thing for her is not being able to hug her parents who live 10 mins away.

She keeps reminding herself that this is temporary and says if everyone does their part we could get through this together and faster.