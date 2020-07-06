More home fireworks shows this year

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNW/KFTA) — More Arkansans celebrated the 4th of July holiday with their own private firework shows during this pandemic which also increased the risk for personal injuries.

Fayetteville Fire Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey said even though more people hosted their own displays the majority did it safely.

He said there were no significant damages or incidents over the weekend and that most people are aware of the rules they need to follow and took precautions.

For the most part, Boudrey said the weekend went smoothly and the wet weather also helped.

“This year we were fortunate because we had the rain and everything worked out in our favor. but in years past we have had dry conditions over the 4th of July holiday. So going forward pay attention to weather conditions,” said Boudrey.

In Springdale, Fire Captain Matt Bagley said they responded to 1 firework-related injury and 3 fireworks-related fires because they were not disposed of properly.

Fayetteville police reported 94 fireworks calls or complaints over the holiday weekend. Rogers police received 101 fireworks calls over the weekend and Springdale police received 262 between July 1-5.

Mercy ERs in Rogers and Bella Vista treated 10 fireworks-related injuries. They were all discharged and none were hospitalized. Northwest Medical Center in Springdale reported 8 fireworks-related injuries this weekend from burns to fingers to eye injuries.