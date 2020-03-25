More nursing home residents & staff test negative for COVID-19

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Concerns about some staff and residents not being tested at the Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton after one patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

We reached out to the Arkansas Department of Health about the status of testing after someone reached out to us about not being tested for COVID-19. That person did not want to be identified.

“I’m up there every day, I go up to make sure she is eating and just checking in on her​​.” Philip Dugan visits his 75-year-old mother Elaine daily. She’s been at the Apple Creek Health and Rehab facility in Centerton since August.

​The nursing home has suspended all in-person visits because of the coronavirus pandemic.​

“I started getting the nurses opening the shades and we talked on the phone. It’s really tough on a lot of them out there​​.”

Dugan said he had some concerns about his mother after a patient there tested positive for the virus on March 20. Doctor Naveen Patil with the Arkansas Department of Health said since then a total of 20 residents and 12 medical staff members have all tested negative​​​ .

“We are testing based on priority, who are the people who are taking care of sick people, who was the worker who was in contact with the positive patient. We have to plan it out and test everybody.​,” said Dr. Patil.

There are over a dozen tests pending and over a hundred more residents and staff who still need to be tested.​​

“We have a limited capacity for testing. We’re doing it in installments throughout the state and we are staggering testing in the nursing homes​.”

​Patil sa id he hopes to have all of the residents and medical staff completed within the next few weeks.

​Dugan said his mother hasn’t been tested yet but the nursing home staff has done a good job keeping him updated​.

“The staff has been super comforting to them and explaining to them the best they can. I think they are doing the best they can and everybody is ready for it to all be over​,” said Dugan.