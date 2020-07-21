More prison deaths … COVID-19 related

A motorist passes by the entrance to the Cummins Unit prison near Varner, Ark., on Thursday, April 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are a total of 23 state prison inmate deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health Congregate Settings report for Tuesday, July 21.

Ouachita River Corrections Unit (ORU) in Malvern (Hot Spring County) has five deaths and the highest COVID-19 cases among all the state prisons — nearly 799.

Cummins Unit, in Grady (Lincoln County), has an additional death for a total of 12* and has had a total of 1,062 active cases with 993 recoveries.

East Arkansas Regional Unit (EARU), in Lee County, reports a total of 5 inmate deaths. There have been 824 active cases and 794 recoveries, according to the ADH.

Randall L. Williams, in Jefferson County, has had one inmate death in late May. The inmate was 73.

In the last 24 hours there have been 122 new cases reported at the correctional facilities, said Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero at the COVID-19 daily briefing.

VISITATIONS

The ADC has suspended inmate visitations until August 1, 2020 because of the number of COVID-19 cases. The suspension includes all prisons and community correction centers, and includes regular and special visits.

Writer’s note: *ADH reports two additional death at the Cummins Unit, however, the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) reports 10 deaths. ADH said they receive inmate death updates from the prison’s private health care provider Wellpath and the ADC.